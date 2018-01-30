Contact Us
MTV's New Jersey Shore-Style Reality Show Stars Bergenfield Snowboarder

Cecilia Levine
Marc Vindas of Bergenfield. Photo Credit: MTV
"Winter Break: Hunter Mountain" stars Bergenfield's Marc Vindas, third from right. Photo Credit: MTV

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- Marc Vindas of Bergenfield will be starring on MTV's new reality show "Winter Break: Hunter Mountain."

Marc Vindas is one of the eight young strangers leaving their regular lives for some quality time at Hunter Mountain, a prime East Coast destination for winter sports.

Vindas studied pre-med at Boston College and works as a research assistant at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the network said. He was a member of the National Honor Society at Bergenfield High School, where he also wrestled and placed third in the district tournament his senior year.

What happens when you put a group of eight twentysomethings, who all have the urge to escape their own realities during winter break, in a ca bin near an idyllic ski resort? The temperature may be low, but the tension is about to get high.

The network promises plenty of adventure, parties and "obviously drama."

"Winter Break: Hunter Mountain." premiers Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. on MTV.

