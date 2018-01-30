MTV's New Jersey Shore-Style Reality Show Stars Bergenfield Snowboarder

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- Marc Vindas of Bergenfield will be starring on MTV's new reality show "Winter Break: Hunter Mountain."

Marc Vindas is one of the eight young strangers leaving their regular lives for some quality time at Hunter Mountain, a prime East Coast destination for winter sports.

Vindas studied pre-med at Boston College and works as a research assistant at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the network said. He was a member of the National Honor Society at Bergenfield High School, where he also wrestled and placed third in the district tournament his senior year.

What happens when you put a group of eight twentysomethings, who all have the urge to escape their own realities during winter break, in a ca bin near an idyllic ski resort? The temperature may be low, but the tension is about to get high.

The network promises plenty of adventure, parties and "obviously drama."

"Winter Break: Hunter Mountain." premiers Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. on MTV.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.