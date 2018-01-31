Paramus Girl Who Reads The Dictionary Stars On NBC Gameshow

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A new NBC show premiering next month features an 11-year-old from Paramus.

Shivani will star on "Genius Junior" episode "The Dork Side" -- with host Neil Patrick Harris -- a gameshow that celebrates the smartest kids in America.

Shivani's bio

Shivani is an 11-year-old who dreams of moving from her home in Paramus, New Jersey, to Broadway someday. She has a beautiful voice and loves to act and sing. When she's not performing, she likes to read the dictionary for fun. Her friends call her the "Talking Dictionary" because she has a great vocabulary and

Twelve teams of the most incredible children in the country, ages 8 to 12, will take the stage to compete in a series of increasingly complex quizzes with the goal of being crowned Genius Junior, the network said.

"The average adult relies on Google Maps to get them to their destination, their calculator for simple math problems and autocorrect for spelling errors," NBC says.

"What if they had to memorize the entire U.S. highway system, do mind-bending math equations or spell incredibly complex words - backwards - all on their own? What if they had to do this against the clock?

"The talented "Genius Junior" cast members will tackle these and other challenging scenarios."

Shivani's episode premiers on March 18 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.