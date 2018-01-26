Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police 'Overwhelmed' By Support For Teaneck Family Displaced By Fire

Cecilia Levine
The Schreck family of Teaneck. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Three cars full of donations have already been brought to the Schreck family. Photo Credit: Charlie Antinori

TEANECK, N.J. -- The Teaneck PBA is overwhelmed by the community's support for a family that lost nearly all of its belongings in a fire over the weekend.

The organization started a clothing drive for the Schreck family of five on Sunday, and state delegate Charlie Antinori said three carloads of donations have been brought to them as of Monday afternoon.

The family was displaced early Sunday morning, after the fire that destroyed their neighbors' Sherman Avenue home and killing the elderly couple inside spread to their's as well.

More than $11,800 had been raised in just more than 24 hours for the Schrecks on a GoFundMe page , as well.

The family already has more clothing than they need to get them through the week, Antinori said.

Donations are still being accepted at the Teaneck Police Department, 900 Teaneck Road.

