Support Surges For Firefighter From Passaic Injured Battling Newark Blaze

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. — Support is surging for a Newark firefighter and Passaic County native who was left critical after becoming trapped responding to a blaze last month.

More than $19,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Paul Leber as of Sunday evening.

Minutes after going into a burning building in Newark's North Ward last month, firefighters were ordered to leave -- but Leber was trapped inside.

Although Leber was saved by his firefighter brothers, he suffered burns to his face and lungs.

"Leber, 38, was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and was critical for several days.

He is making great process in recovery at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

