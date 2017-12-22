Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Officers Injured In Pickup Chase From Clifton To Montclair
neighbors

Support Surges For Wayne Girls ‘Forever Changed’ By Mom’s Death

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
Jayla and Evie lost their mom, Susan Davis, in November.
Jayla and Evie lost their mom, Susan Davis, in November. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

WAYNE, N.J. – The Wayne community is rallying around a pair of sisters who lost their mother last month.

Susan Davis of Wayne died on Nov. 25, leaving behind her two daughters, Jayla and Evie.

“Please think about these two during the holiday season and how their lives have been forever changed,” states a GoFundMe page created to raise funds for the girls.

The page had raised more than $4,000 by Friday afternoon.

“They have been left with nothing: no savings account, no college fund, no life insurance policy to help them … Jayla and Evie are students in Wayne Township. These sisters need our help and together as a community we can make a difference!” the page states.

CLICK HERE to learn more or donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.