Support Surges For Wayne Girls ‘Forever Changed’ By Mom’s Death

WAYNE, N.J. – The Wayne community is rallying around a pair of sisters who lost their mother last month.

Susan Davis of Wayne died on Nov. 25, leaving behind her two daughters, Jayla and Evie.

“Please think about these two during the holiday season and how their lives have been forever changed,” states a GoFundMe page created to raise funds for the girls.

The page had raised more than $4,000 by Friday afternoon.

“They have been left with nothing: no savings account, no college fund, no life insurance policy to help them … Jayla and Evie are students in Wayne Township. These sisters need our help and together as a community we can make a difference!” the page states.

CLICK HERE to learn more or donate.

