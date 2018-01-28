Contact Us
VIDEO: Celebs Read Paterson Native's Controversial Book 'Fire & Fury'

On the hunt for a spoken word GRAMMY Award, James Corden invites Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Hillary Clinton to audition to narrate Michael Wolff's best-selling account of President Donald Trump's White House, "Fire & Fury."
PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson native Michael Wolff has gained international attention for his best selling novel "Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

A host of celebrities including Cher, Hilary Clinton, Snoop Dogg and more read snippets of the novel during the Grammy Awards.

In the #1 New York Times bestseller, Wolff reveals what happened behind-the-scenes in the first nine months of Trump's time in the White House.

CLICK VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH.

