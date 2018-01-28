VIDEO: Celebs Read Paterson Native's Controversial Book 'Fire & Fury'

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson native Michael Wolff has gained international attention for his best selling novel "Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

A host of celebrities including Cher, Hilary Clinton, Snoop Dogg and more read snippets of the novel during the Grammy Awards.

In the #1 New York Times bestseller, Wolff reveals what happened behind-the-scenes in the first nine months of Trump's time in the White House.

CLICK VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.