Wayne Girl, 9, Busts Trio Stealing Packages

WAYNE, N.J. — A 9-year-old from Wayne is being credited with catching three men taking packages off her neighbor's porch, NBC reports.

Nearly $2,000 worth of designer clothing was snatched by a trio of package thieves – who, in turn, were grabbed by Wayne police, Daily Voice reported this week.

Sydney Monello was in her bedroom when she spotted the trio waiting by their car outside of her driveway, the article says.

They got outside of the car and looked around, seemingly checking to make sure the coast was clear, NBC says, citing Monello.

The 9-year-old's parents said she was overreacting, so she sent her dog outside to chase the trio, the article says.

Her parents soon called the police, who found several packages purchased using stolen credit card information, NBC reports.

The trio could also be connected to a similar November incident, the article says, citing police.

