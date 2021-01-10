Wedding Show Surprises Garfield Police Officers With Dream Photo Shoot

GARFIELD, N.J. — It seems the rain brought good luck to two Garfield police officers on their wedding day.

Sgt. William Houck and his wife, Officer Mariggi Lopez-Houck, weren't able to incorporate their passion for policing into their wedding photos when they tied the knot in November 2017 , due to poor weather conditions.

A recent call from celebrity photographer and "The Real Wedding Show" host Suzanne Delawar changed that, in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

"It was an opportunity for me to give back to two police officers who protect and serve us every day of their lives," Delawar said. "How can you say no to that?"

The Houcks met as partners on the force, which is why they wanted to incorporate police cars into the photos.

With the help of Khristyn Linton, Isabella Szlanta, Silvana Marmolejos, and Men's Wearhouse Paramus, Delawar was able to make it happen.

