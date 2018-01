HACKENSACK, N.J. — Bergen County's first baby was born at 12:03 a.m. at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Micayla Araujo came into the world weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces at 18 inches long. Her parents are Manny Araujo and Lanine Afonso of Kearny. She has an older brother, Jonathan, 7.

Welcome to the world, Micayla!

