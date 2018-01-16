Young Paterson Couple Fighting Cancer Encourages Others To ‘Live Deeply’

PATERSON, N.J. – A 28-year-old Paterson man fighting stage 4 stomach cancer and his wife are reminding people to live every day to the fullest.

“On the dawn of this new year please remember to live! Not just live but live deeply and fully!” Joelicet Lausell wrote on a GoFundMe page she created to raise stomach cancer awareness and support for her husband Anyelo.

“If you experience any symptoms that are strange for your body please, please visit your doctor,” she wrote.

By the time Anyelo was diagnosed with stomach cancer in September, the disease had already spread to his liver and lungs.

“Unfortunately, there are no major symptoms for stomach cancer and for Anyelo it started out as minor stomach aches and fatigue for which we sought out our family physician … only to be misdiagnosed as having gastritis,” Joelicet wrote. “The pain intensified and eventually landed us in the ER for a week which is where we heard the devastating news.”

Joelicet said that in the last few months her husband has gone from living an active life to needing help doing simple tasks, such as getting dressed and showering. Joelicet is only able to work part-time so she can stay by his side and take care of him.

CLICK HERE to learn more or donate.

