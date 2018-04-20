Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
news

1,100 Attend Rockland Park 5K In Memory Of Norwood Boy, 11

news

1,100 Attend Rockland Park 5K In Memory Of Norwood Boy, 11

Jerry DeMarco
Sam Beer thanks participants, attendees and sponsors at the 5K Walk/Run for the Daniel Beer Foundation.
Sam Beer thanks participants, attendees and sponsors at the 5K Walk/Run for the Daniel Beer Foundation. Photo Credit: Kathi Nubile photo / INSET: Daniel Beer Foundation

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. – Sam Beer of Norwood expected maybe 40 people when planning began for a benefit Sunday at Rockland Lake State Park in memory of his son, Daniel, who died shortly last summer after contracting meningitis at a sleep-away camp less than a week after his 11th birthday.

At one point Sunday, Daniel’s dad looked out at an estimated 1,100 participants and attendees who converged on the park for a 5K Walk/Run and children’s fun run supported by dozens of sponsors.

“What a turnout,” one parent said. “What a beautiful day and loving tribute to a boy’s smile as big as his heart. It was awesome and overwhelming.”

Although the money raised went to the Daniel Beer Foundation, participants said they also wanted to embrace the family and all who loved Daniel who died last July 10, six days after turning 11.

Daniel was at Camp Nah-Jee-Wah, a summer camp in Pennsylvania, when he had to be taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis for what camp officials said were “gastrointestinal symptoms.” He died soon after.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health determined that Daniel had contracted a bacterial form of meningitis that leads to inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

