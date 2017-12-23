2017 Rundown: SWAT Team Standoff, J.Biebs Top News At Daily Voice In May

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

But May produced some wacky stuff. Was it the warmer weather or just another day in New Jersey? Who's to say?

It started on May 5 in Hackensack, when an ex-boyfriend suspected of killing a New York City subway conductor was found dead and covered in vomit in a closet after barricading himself inside for several hours. Passaic and First streets were closed almost all day, as authorities tried coaxing the suspect out of the house.

Later that week, Daily Voice learned that six members of the Hackensack Police Narcotics Division -- essentially the entire unit -- were suspended.

There have since been several hearings for the officers, accused of conducting an illegal search and mishandling evidence last December.

Two winning NJ Lottery tickets worth millions were sold in Bergen County -- one in Maywood and another in Hackensack.

RHONJ housewife Kathy Wakile announced she was opening a Pizza Love in Wyckoff -- now open on Wyckoff Ave. Readers went nuts.

Then, an off-duty Northvale police sergeant and a local professional trainer saved a boy who nearly drowned in an Emerson pool during a Sunday gathering.

Lastly, Justin Bieber was spotted in a Passaic County Panera Bread store. Chaos ensued.

What a month.

