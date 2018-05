A backhoe working to repair a broken water main fell into a sinkhole in the parking lot at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack Monday, authorities said.

The mall had closed at approximately 1 p.m. to restore water to the facility.

The backhoe was digging to repair the broken water main when it fell in the hole, Hackensack Fire Captain Justin Derevyanik said.

No injuries were reported.

