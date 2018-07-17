Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lifeguards Pull Unconscious Man From Fair Lawn Pool
news

Bed Bug Infestation Reported On Air India Flights From Newark

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Passengers are reporting bed bugs on Air India flights from Newark.
Passengers are reporting bed bugs on Air India flights from Newark. Photo Credit: Pravin Tonsekar

Passengers on multiple Air India flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport are reporting an infestation of bed bugs in the aircraft seats.

Among them Pravin Tonsekar, who sat in the business class seats for a 17-hour flight Tuesday with his wife and kids.

"All our seats infested with bed bugs," he said in a Tweet. "Sir , have heard of bed bugs on trains but shocked to experience on our maharaja and that too business."

Air India replied with an apology.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @roscrow reported bed bug bites all over his wife and kids' bodies after a flight from Newark to Mumbai.

"Is this is what we paid $10,000 for???" he said.

An eight-month old baby was reportedly also bitten on another flight, Times of India reports. The airline said it is investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.