North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Best Friend: Slain Wallington Pizza Deliverer Just Became Citizen, Pursued American Dream

Jerry DeMarco
Dervy Almonte-Moore was known “for his vibrant smile and endless love,” his best friend said.
Dervy Almonte-Moore was known “for his vibrant smile and endless love,” his best friend said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Yeico El'Cheeno DelaCruz Greenberg

A 27-year-old Wallington pizza deliveryman who was shot and killed in his car over the weekend had officially become a United States citizen only two months ago and was pursuing the American Dream, his best friend said.

Most people knew Dervy Almonte-Moore “for his vibrant smile and endless love,” wrote Yeico El'Cheeno DelaCruz Greenberg. “I can not come to terms with this unbearable, heartbreaking news.”

Police found Almonte-Moore’s black 1998 Toyota Camry with his body inside after it struck some shopping carts and a tree outside the ShopRite on Paulison Avenue in Passaic before dawn Sunday ( SEE: Wallington Pizza Deliveryman Shot Dead, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite ).

He "may have been shot while making a delivery" up the street in Clifton for Jumbo’s Pizza & Subs on Main Street – barely a 10-minute drive from the delivery address, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said.

They weren't absolutely certain, however.

The crash scene was barely two blocks from St. Mary's Hospital -- which some readers speculated might be where Almonte-Moore was headed.

Living in Elmwood Park, Almonte-Moore “worked day and night” while taking classes at Bergen Community College “to support his American Dream,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg launched a GoFundMe page to make sure that his dear friend “has a proper going-home.”

DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/5tjjyi0

******

Anyone who might have seen something or has any information that could help investigators solve Almonte-Moore’s killing is asked to contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s anonymous tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908 .

