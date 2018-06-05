Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Big Reveal: Little Ferry Immigrant Claims $325 Million Powerball Jackpot

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Tayeb Souami, 56 of Little Ferry, won the third-largest Powerball jackpot in state history in the May 19 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
A Little Ferry accountant on Friday claimed the $315.3 million New Jersey Powerball ticket sold at the Hackensack ShopRite last month.

Tayeb Souami, 56,  won the third-largest Powerball jackpot in state history in the May 19 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

"I like the number," Souami said, who was accompanied at lottery headquarters in Trenton by his son and financial advisor -- who will help him decide whether to receive the $315.3 million prize in installments or take $183 million in cash.

Souami came to the U.S. 22 years ago this coming Monday from Africa, he said. He plans on putting the money toward education for his children.

His ticket matched the five numbers he said he always played  -- 3, 6, 9, 17, 56 and Powerball 25 -- with the Powerball: 25

The winning ticket was sold at the Hackensack ShopRite on River Street, less than a 10-minute ride from Souami's home.

Owner Lawrence Inserra said he intends to donate the supermarket chain’s $30,000 bonus from the jackpot to area charities.

That makes two multi-state jackpots in one year for the Garden State: Richard Wahl of Vernon won the $533 million Mega Millions lottery in March -- New Jersey's largest jackpot ever.

