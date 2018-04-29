Contact Us
Broken Window Diverts Newark-Bound Flight To Ohio

Jerry DeMarco
Cecilia Levine
"On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack," said Alejandro Aguina on Twitter. "Only outside crack so we're all safe." Photo Credit: Alejandro Aguina

A Newark-bound Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Ohio Wednesday morning because of a broken window, a passenger said.

Minutes later, Aguina tweeted that passengers had boarded a new plane and were on their way to New Jersey.

"Just glad we're safe and we got it sorted," he said. Commend to the pilots, crew, and traffic control for @SouthwestAir."

According to Flightaware.com, the twin-engine Boeing 737 departed from Chicago's Midway International Airport at 9:53 a.m.

The plane rose to 33,000 feet and then turned in a counterclockwise direction while flying over Lake Erie in Ohio, before gradually descending just before 10:45 a.m.

