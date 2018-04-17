Bus Driver Headed To Woodbury Commons Fired After Unsettling Video Released

A bus driver headed to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets has been fired after a video of him watching movies behind the wheel surfaced.

The unidentified driver for Tour America had just left Manhattan Monday morning when he was caught on camera by passenger Barry Fisk watching classics like "Mrs. Doubtfire" and surfing the internet on his phone, according to multiple reports.

Under New York law, it is illegal to use a handheld phone or electronic device while driving. This includes talking, sending or viewing or taking images and playing games.

