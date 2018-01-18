Catnip Cocktail, $4M Rebrandt Top Passaic County News This Week

These are the five stories that topped Bergen and Passaic county news this week at Daily Voice:

CATNIP COCKTAIL: A driver was under the influence of a "catnip cocktail" when he suddenly jerked his car across several lanes of Route 23, said police who arrested him.

A driver was under the influence of a "catnip cocktail" when he suddenly jerked his car across several lanes of Route 23, said police who arrested him.

What three Teaneck brothers thought was just another inheritance painting under the ping-pong table in their basement turned out to be a lost Rembrandt recently auctioned off at nearly $4 million, Fox Business reports.

Maywood school officials "must seek alternative remedies," after rejecting the terms of a contract that would have allowed them to continue sending students to Hackensack High School, Schools Supt. Michael Jordan wrote in an email to parents.

A 28-year-old Paterson man fighting stage 4 stomach cancer and his wife are reminding people to live every day to the fullest. FORECLOSURE FIRE: A 71-year-old Mahwah man was charged with torching his foreclosed house.

