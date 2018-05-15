Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Body Of Man Found In Totowa Home ID'd
news

Centerfold Adams, FDU Grad Was Upset She Couldn't Take Son To Europe

Cecilia Levine
FDU graduate Stephanie Adams was the Miss November 1992 Playmate.
FDU graduate Stephanie Adams was the Miss November 1992 Playmate. Photo Credit: Stephanie Adams FACEBOOK

The Fairleigh Dickinson University graduate and former Playmate who fatally jumped from a hotel with her son was upset because a judged denied her permission to take him with her to Europe this summer, the New York Post reports .

Stephanie Adams leapt from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan on Friday morning holding her 7-year-old son Vincent, killing both, authorities said.

The 46-year-old model was in the middle of a nasty court battle with her estranged husband Charles Nicolai, who has visitation rights and fought against Adams' plans to travel with their child, The Post says.

A judge "sided with the Wall Street chiropractor," the article says. "Adams was ordered to turn over Vincent’s passport as a result."

Adams earned her bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, which has campuses in Teaneck and Madison, in 1992 -- the same year that she was the Miss November Playmate.

FULL NEW YORK POST STORY.

