Child Labor Laws Violated At Wayne McDonald's

A McDonald's franchise owner with several Bergen and Passaic County locations has been accused by the U.S. Department of Labor of violating child labor laws at 11 New Jersey locations.

S&P Enterprises Inc., based in Central Valley, New York, paid $8,829 in fines after letting 14 and 15-year-olds work too many hours.

The teens worked after 7 p.m. during the school-year, more than three hours on a school day, more than eight hours on a non-school day and more than 18 hours during a school week -- violating limits set by the state law.

"Child labor laws protect the educational opportunities of minors, and ensure that their employment does not come at the expense of their health or well-being," the department said in a news release.

The violations took place at the following McDonald's Bergen and Passaic County locations:

Route 17 south in Mahwah

Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne

Franklin Avenue in Wyckoff

Other stores are located in Butler, Elizabeth, Rahway, Roselle, Florham Park, Jefferson, Montville and Roxbury.

