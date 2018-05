Don't freak out: the planes are coming.

Three U.S. Navy F-18 jets will be departing Friday from Teterboro Airport.

Authorities do not have an estimated time of blast off .

The same three planes on Wednesday night startled many Bergen County residents while landing.

Direct any inquiries to the Teterboro Noise Abatement Office at (201) 393-0399 or at noiseoffice@teb.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.