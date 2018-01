NEW MILFORD, N.J. — The family of New Milford's Darren Drake, who was killed in October 2017's NYC terror attack , has filed a lawsuit, NJ.com reports.

The suit is against alleged attacker Sayfullo Saipov of Paterson, and Home Depot, which rented him the vehicle, the article says.

