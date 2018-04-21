DEP: Muddy Water Pumped From Mahwah/USR Site Into Stream Ordered Stopped

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. -- Following the release of a video by a concerned citizen, pressure from a state assemblywoman and coverage from Daily Voice, Bergen County authorities have ordered builders to stop pumping muddy water into a nearby stream from a site slated for dozens of luxury homes in Upper Saddle River and Mahwah.

"A stop work order was made," Kerry Pflugh, director of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Office of Local Government Assistance, texted Derek Michalski shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. "The only work they are allowed to conduct is securing the site so further run off would be prevented."

"This is what we wanted," said Michalski, whose video of the water being pumped by Toll Brothers from the site of the former Apple Ridge Country Club into Pleasant Brook mobilized citizens.

"Now the concern is who is going to pay to test the water and which body is empowered to order the work," Michalski said.

Residents have been concerned about contamination ever since high levels of arsenic and lead were found on the more than 100-acre property straddling both towns, on which Toll Brothers plans to build 78 luxury homes.

The chemicals came from pesticides sprayed on the former apple orchard, as well as treatments to the golf course that succeeded it more than 50 years ago, state authorities said. The contamination runs as deep as two feet.

“They were supposed to remediate the soil,” resident Erik Friis said. “Rather than remove it, the state DEP allowed them to blend it with cleaner soil and keep it in place, basically diluting the levels of toxins.

“But that isn’t enough. Any runoff is going to carry those toxins.”

There’s been plenty of runoff, he said, mainly because 1,000 or so trees were cleared to make way for two-story Colonials – 44 in Upper Saddle River and 34 in Mahwah.

Residents had expressed concern following storms – including when heavy winds at the turn of the year blew silt onto their homes and property.

“Back during the rainstorms in November and December, rivers of mud were flowing into the streets and into the storm drains, which go directly into the streams,” Friis said. “Now we have it being pumped directly into the stream.”

Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi said authorities have told her the public shouldn't worry.

"Based upon all of the information I have received, there does not appear to be an environmental hazard that residents need to be worried about at this time," Schepisi told Daily Voice. "The state, the county and the borough are and have been closely monitoring the work being performed on this site.

"I have been assured by several separate agencies that there currently is no environmental risk to the residents of Upper Saddle River," said Schepisi, who got representatives of those agencies involved. "If any of the information provided to me changes I will be out in front demanding immediate action from the state."

