Enraged New Jersey DMV Goers Take Computer Crash Complaints To Twitter

No day at the DMV is a fun one but Monday was the worst of them all in New Jersey.

A problem that shut down the Motor Vehicle Commission's computer system over the weekend lingered into the work week.

The agency had no time frame as of when the server outage would be fixed as of 1 p.m. Monday. The website simply had a banner that read: The MVC is unable to process transactions at this time. Please check back for updates.

Many angry New Jerseyans waited in lines for hours only to be turned away because of lingering issues with payment processing and took to social media to express their complaints:

@NJ_MVC anyway that we can get an alert when your systems are back up?? Been waiting since Saturday and took a trip there this morning and it’s still down 😑

@NJ_MVC it’s been 4 hours and still no update. I can’t believe computers have been down since Saturday and are unable to be brought back online

@NJ_MVC hey how about updating the state taxpayers that the systems are down before we all have to drive and sit and wait at your designated MVC’s for hours on end because your systems have been down since Saturday?

Wasted two days at NJ DMV @NJ_MVC system down since Saturday can somebody please make America Great Again 🇺🇸

This is a great case study for how to use Twitter. A) put head in sand and thousands of NJ residents waste hours in lines to down systems, hurt productivity OR B) proactive communication that tell us that there is a problem, system down @GovMurphy can you help @NJ_MVC do better?

Bergen and Passaic counties have MVC centers in:

Lodi

Paramus (inspection center)

Paterson

Oakland

Wallington

Wayne

The South Plainfield location opened Monday morning despite the widespread problem.

