Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

news

Facebook Keeps News Feeds Local: Keep Daily Voice In Yours

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The social networking giant will be prioritizing local news, along with posts from friends and family members, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
The social networking giant will be prioritizing local news, along with posts from friends and family members, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Local news is here to say: You'll be seeing more of Daily Voice and other local news outlets on Facebook -- in addition to posts from your friends and family members.

"We're going to show more stories from news sources in your local town or city," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post . "If you follow a local publisher or if someone shares a local story, it may show up higher in your News Feed."

You can always choose which news sources you want to see at the top of your feed with Facebook's See First feature.

All you have to do is:

1. Click in the top right corner of your Facebook personal page, or any other page.

2. Select " News Feed Preferences ."

3. Click " Prioritize " and choose up to 30 people and/or sources whose posts you want to see first.

And that's not all.You can also discover pages that match your interests, unfollow people to hide their posts and reconnect with people you've unfollowed.Just remember to follow Daily Voice.Thanks!!

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.