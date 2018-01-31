Facebook Keeps News Feeds Local: Keep Daily Voice In Yours

Local news is here to say: You'll be seeing more of Daily Voice and other local news outlets on Facebook -- in addition to posts from your friends and family members.

"We're going to show more stories from news sources in your local town or city," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post . "If you follow a local publisher or if someone shares a local story, it may show up higher in your News Feed."

You can always choose which news sources you want to see at the top of your feed with Facebook's See First feature.

All you have to do is:

1. Click in the top right corner of your Facebook personal page, or any other page.

2. Select " News Feed Preferences ."

3. Click " Prioritize " and choose up to 30 people and/or sources whose posts you want to see first.

And that's not all.You can also discover pages that match your interests, unfollow people to hide their posts and reconnect with people you've unfollowed.

