Family Of Girl Killed In Paramus School Bus Crash To Sue District

Cecilia Levine
Miranda Vargas, 10, was killed in last week's horrific Route 80 Paramus school bus crash.
Miranda Vargas, 10, was killed in last week's horrific Route 80 Paramus school bus crash. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The family of the middle schooler killed in last week's Route 80 bus crash has filed a complaint against Paramus and its board of education, the New York Post reports .

The complaint from 10-year-old Miranda Vargas ' family was filed after it came to light that driver Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, had his license suspended 14 times, the article says.

“Having learned the last few days of the driving record that Mr. Muldrow has and that the Paramus Board of Education had him driving children has caused them to be even more distraught,” the family's attorney, David Fried, said Friday outside of the Morris County Courthouse.

The fatal Route 80 crash killed the East Brook Middle School student and teacher Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy.

Muldrow on Thursday was charged with death by auto .

MORE FROM THE NY POST.

