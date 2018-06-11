Found Bergen County Woman Was Victim, Talks With Investigators, Mother Says

UPDATE: Erin Stack, the Bergen mom who finally was found more than three weeks after she'd gone missing, was "being questioned as a victim" Wednesday afternoon, her mother told Daily Voice.

"Passaic County prosecutors are [the] ones who called me," Lori Stack Greenleaf told Daily Voice. "I spoke to her briefly."

No more was being said other than that Erin Stack was safe and being hospitalized following unspecified trouble.

Meanwhile, the investigation by prosecutor's detectives continued.

Relative Jessica Greenleaf, posted earlier on Facebook:

“ERIN HAS BEEN FOUND & IS NOW SAFE. WE CAN NOT ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS YET (as per the police). But she is in a safe place & has spoken briefly to my mom & we will be seeing her shortly!!!!”

Greenleaf established a GoFundMe reward to help find Stack that had reached nearly $9,000.

Lori Stack, said Tuesday night that they “were missing a piece of our puzzle” that loved ones were hoping to put back together.

Her daughter has frequented Paterson and was last seen there after applying for housing, her mother previously said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Concern deepened and reward donations increased as the search for a 35-year-old Bergen County mom neared the end of its third week.

The Guardian Angels joined the search for Erin Stack, fanning out through the city last week. They planned another go-round this week.

Stack, formerly of Ridgefield Park, was last seen around 4 p.m. on May 22 in Paterson, where she took a photo with a friend.

She had just filed paperwork for housing assistance in the city at the non-profit Eva's Village, said her mother, Lori Stack.

Stack was wearing a black Johnny Cash T-shirt -- a Mother's Day present from her 7-year-old daughter, Emma -- along with a gray sweater, black-and-white striped stretch pants, black Converse sneakers and a blue bandana headband, and was carrying a small handbag and some makeup, her mother said.

"Erin suffers from multiple disorders," Greenleaf wrote a little over a week ago. "She does not have her meds with her. She had a brand new phone, and her charger with her. However, the phone has been dead since the night of May 22. We are super concerned and worried."

Having just moved to Rochelle Park, her mother filed a missing persons report with police there.

Stack's sister, Jessica Greenleaf, launched a GoFundMe that by Monday afternoon had raised more than $4,500, every penny of which she said would go toward the search -- including a reward for whoever finds Erin.

Anyone who sees Erin Stack, or knows where to find her, is asked to immediately call Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515 .

