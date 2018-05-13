Hundreds Still Without Power In Passaic County

Thousands of Bergen and Passaic residents are still without power following Tuesday's storm that killed one person , downed wires and ignited fires.

Orange and Rockland Utilities restored 40,000 customers since Tuesday and the vast majority remaining in the dark will have power by midnight Wednesday, the company said.

According to the O&R outage map, hundreds of Bergen County customers remain without power in the following areas:

Dumont/Closter: 300

Ramsey/Mahwah: 200

Pascack Valley: 100

PSE&G customers also remain without power in:

Rutherford: 700

Waldwick: 650

Hawthorne: 390

Saddle Brook: 380

Lyndhurst: 50

Estimated restoration depends on the area.

