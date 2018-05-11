Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Inmate Attempting Suicide In Bergen County Jail Saved By Sheriff's Officers

Cecilia Levine
A Bergen County Jail inmate attempted suicide Sunday evening, authorities said.
A Bergen County Jail inmate attempted suicide Sunday evening, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 54-year-old man being held on criminal charges in the Bergen County Jail attempted suicide Sunday evening but was resuscitated by sheriff's officers and medical staff, authorities said in a new report.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m., Bergen County Sheriff's Office spokesman William Schievella told NorthJersey.com . The inmate -- being held on criminal charges by the Bergen County Superior Court -- was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, the story says.

Schievella did not release the man's name and was unable to say if there was evidence that he was planning suicide, according to the article.

FULL NORTHJERSEY.COM STORY.

