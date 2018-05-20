Contact Us
Lettuce Rejoice: Federal Officials Clear NJ Romaine Of E. coli

Cecilia Levine
Get yourself a nice bowl of romaine and rejoice.
It's okay -- you can eat the romaine, federal health officials said following a natonwide E. coli outbreak.

Since March, at least eight people in New Jersey were among the 172 people in the U.S. that were sickened by an E. coli outbreak likely stemming from Yuma romaine lettuce.

Instead, the lettuce being sold to restaurants and grocery stores is now coming from California, officials said.

An investigation into the outbreak remains ongoing.

