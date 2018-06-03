Contact Us
Meningitis-Causing Fecal Bacteria Shuts Popular New Jersey Beaches

Cecilia Levine
Several beaches along the Jersey Shore were closed Monday for high levels of bacteria.
Photo Credit: Nicole Acito

Bacteria usually found in human or animal waste known to cause meningitis turned up in high amounts at 10 popular New Jersey beaches Monday.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued half of the beaches swimming advisories and the other half haven't yet opened for the season, according to the NJDEP website.

The bacteria is called Enterococci and can cause clinical infections including urinary tract infections, bacteremia, bacterial endocarditis, diverticulitis and meningitis.

The bays and beaches that were issued swimming advisories include:

  • Monmouth Beach Borough's Pavilion Beach
  • North Wildwood City's 2nd & JFK
  • North Wildwood City's 10th & JFK
  • Somers Point City (Bay)
  • Wildwood City's Montgomery

CHECK NJDEP WEBSITE FOR UPDATES (scroll down and to the left, look under closures and advisories).

