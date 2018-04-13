Nebraska, Kansas Regulators Take Over Wood-Ridge Company's Nursing Homes

State regulators in Nebraska and Kansas have taken over 36 nursing homes after its Wood-Ridge parent company failed to make payroll in those states, according to recent reports.

Skyline Health Care, LLC, owned by Joseph Schwartz on Marlboro Road, owns nursing homes in Arkansas, South Dakota, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Florida -- and three in New Jersey.

Twenty-one nursing facilities and 10 assisted living facilities were placed by authorities in Nebraska, and 15 skilled-nursing facilities with 845 patients were taken over by courts in Kansas, according to statements issued in Nebraska and Kansas , noting the operator appears to be insolvent.

“This is a highly unusual situation, but we have identified a nursing home management group that is willing to step in immediately and begin overseeing these facilities," KDADS Secretary Tim Keck said.

"We have discussed the matter with CMS and now are working to get all of the arrangements in place as soon as possible."

The company receives millions of Medicaid dollars to care for thousands of people across the country, but the office was closed and dark on a recent visit by NorthJersey.com -- its website taken down.

