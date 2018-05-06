Contact Us
news

NJ Family Sues Wawa After Toddler Suffers Horrific Hot Water Burns

Cecilia Levine
Wawa is being sued by a couple who say their daughter was horribly burned after a clerk spilled hot water on her by accident.
A New Jersey family filed a federal lawsuit against Wawa after the company's hot water spilled on a three-year-old girl, leaving her with burns so bad they looked like they could have been caused by chemical weapons, attorney David Mazie said in a NJ.com article .

Wawa has Bergen County locations in Garfield, Hackensack, Lodi and soon Oakland.

Carl and Roya Konzman of Neptune claim in the suit that a Wawa clerk spilled the hot water on their daughter last month, burning her so badly that her skin fused to her clothing, NJ.com says.

Paramedics apparently wanted to airlift the toddler, identified as N.K., to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston (which has a burn unit) but it was too foggy for a helicopter to fly, according to the article. Instead, she was transported by ambulance, NJ.com says.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

