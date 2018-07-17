'Outrageous': Woman Delayed Newark-Bound Flight Five Hours For Ridiculous Reason

A Newark-bound flight from Indianapolis was delayed for five hours Monday night because of one woman's ridiculous antics.

Crew members of United Airlines flight 3708 sent passengers back inside the airport as they explained to the woman she had to check her oversized bag, and then asking her to disembark, WTHR reports.

The flight was originally scheduled to leave at 7:05 p.m. Instead, a different aircraft took all other passengers to Newark at 12:17 a.m., the article says.

One passenger suffered a medical condition while waiting in the terminal, WTHR says.

Passenger Jason Kowalsky told WTHR he felt it was "outrageous" that one woman could hold the plane hostage.

