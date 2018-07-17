Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

news

'Outrageous': Woman Delayed Newark-Bound Flight Five Hours For Ridiculous Reason

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A United Airlines flight was delayed five hours all because of one woman's antics.
A United Airlines flight was delayed five hours all because of one woman's antics. Photo Credit: UA Facebook

A Newark-bound flight from Indianapolis was delayed for five hours Monday night because of one woman's ridiculous antics.

Crew members of United Airlines flight 3708 sent passengers back inside the airport as they explained to the woman she had to check her oversized bag, and then asking her to disembark, WTHR reports.

The flight was originally scheduled to leave at 7:05 p.m. Instead, a different aircraft took all other passengers to Newark at 12:17 a.m., the article says.

One passenger suffered a medical condition while waiting in the terminal, WTHR says.

Passenger Jason Kowalsky told WTHR he felt it was "outrageous" that one woman could hold the plane hostage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.