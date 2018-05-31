Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

news

Owners Devastated After Dog Dies On Newark-Bound Delta Flight

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Airline officials would not give the couple Alejandro's body unless they got a copy of the necropsy results, which they declined, NJ.com says.
Airline officials would not give the couple Alejandro's body unless they got a copy of the necropsy results, which they declined, NJ.com says. Photo Credit: Delta Airlines Facebook

The owners of an 8-year-old Pomeranian are devastated after their beloved dog died on a Delta Airlines flight from Phoenix to Newark Friday, NJ.com reports .

The couple's attorney Evan Oshan said the dog, Alejandro, appeared to be fine around 6 a.m. during a layover in Detroit but was found dead at approximately 8:30 a.m. with vomit in his kennel.

Airline officials would not give the couple Alejandro's body unless they got a copy of the necropsy results, which they declined because they want an independent examination, NJ.com says.

Delta issued this statement Saturday:

"We know pets are an important member of the family and we are focused on the well-being of all animals we transport. Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro's family to support them however we can. As part of that review, we want to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn't happen again and we have offered to have Alejandro evaluated by a veterinarian to learn more."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.