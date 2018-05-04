Contact Us
Port Authority Police Sup't Abruptly Retires After Limbaugh's Escort Claim

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Port Authority top cop Michael Fedorko retired Monday pending an investigation he allegedly provided Rush Limbaugh with a police escort from a New Jersey airport to NYC last month. Photo Credit: Port Authority/Wikipedia

Port Authority Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko retired suddenly Monday, nearly a month after Rush Limbaugh publicly claimed he gave him a VIP escort from New Jersey to Manhattan, according to multiple reports .

The agency's announcement did not mention the April 12 incident, which came to light the following day when Limbaugh bragged about the lights-and-sirens escort on his radio show.

Port Authority confirmed the incident is under investigation in a new NJ.com report . Fedorko's retirement is effective Monday at 5 p.m., reports say.

Caren Z. Turner, the former Port Authority Police Commissioner, resigned last month after dashcam footage captured her cursing at and attempting to bully a pair of Tenafly police officers who pulled her daughter and friends over during a routine traffic stop.

