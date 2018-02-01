REPORT: Paramus Secretary Found Port Authority Recording Her Medical Exam

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A Paramus woman in a class action lawsuit is saying that Port Authority secretly videotapes medical examinations, the New York Post reports.

Following an altercation with another employee, Senior Administrative Secretary Charlene Talarico had her hand examined at one of Port Authority's medical offices in August 2016, the report says.

When evidence was turned over to her after suing her co-worker, she discovered that there was covert video surveillance of her, The Post says citing Manhattan federal court filing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.