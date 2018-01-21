Safety Fixes Coming To ‘High Crash’ Roadways In Clifton, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. – A trio of roadways in Clifton and Paterson are about to get safer for pedestrians and motorists.

The North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) is awarding $6.2 million in federal grants to Passaic County to improve Market St. in Paterson and both Allwood Rd. and Clifton Rd. in Clifton, Passaic County announced Tuesday.

“These grants will help us make these roadways safer for pedestrians and motorists who use these roads every day, whether they’re visiting our cities’ bustling commercial districts, commuting to work or travelling home,” said Passaic County Freeholder John Bartlet, also a member of the NJTPA Board of Trustees.

“Allwood Road in Clifton and Paterson’s Market Street are at the top of the NJTPA’s list of high crash pedestrian corridors in the county, so it is critical that we make these upgrades,” Bartlett said.

The improvements will be completed as two separate projects. According to the Passaic County:

, pedestrian countdown signals, high visibility crosswalks and traffic signal upgrades will be implemented along a 1.35-mile stretch of Market St. from Spruce St. to Madison Ave. Curb extensions will also be incorporated at intersections where feasible to reduce the crossing distance for and visibility of pedestrians, particularly around the NJ Transit rail station. About $3.5 million in grant money is allocated toward the project. In Clifton , travel lanes will be reduced on Allwood Rd. from Hepburn Rd. to Passaic Ave., and on Clifton Rd. from Allwood Rd. to Van Houten Ave. Traffic signal upgrades and curb extensions, will be implemented where feasible, to increase visibility and reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians. And the existing multi-lane roundabout at Allwood Rd. and Bloomfield Ave. will be reconfigured into a one-lane roundabout. About $2.6 million in grant money is allocated toward the project.

