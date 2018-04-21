Safety Report Reveals Deficiencies Of New Jersey Hospitals

New Jersey hospitals aren't as safe as they used to be, according to the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades' spring report.

Of the 65 New Jersey hospitals graded, only 22 earned an A (HUMC, Holy Name Medical Center and The Valley Hospital), compared to the 30 hospitals that scored at the top in the fall.

The safest hospital in the state is Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, and the least safe is University Hospital in Newark, according to Leapfrog's report.

Here's how Bergen and Passaic County hospitals ranked:

