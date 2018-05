Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing New Jersey teenager who has been missing since Wednesday.

Alexa Arenas, 16, was last seen in Bloomfield and could possibly be with one or two teenage boys.

She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall weighing 165 pounds. Police say she could be endangered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bloomfield Police at 973-680-4141.

