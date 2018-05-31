Contact Us
SEEN HER? Ridgefield Park Mom Missing Since May 22

Cecilia Levine
Erin Stack, 35 of Ridgefield Park, was wearing a black Johnny Cash T-shirt, a gray sweater, black and white leggings, black Converse sneakers and a blue bandana headband.
A 35-year-old Ridgefield Park mom who suffers from mental health disorders has been missing since last month.

Erin Stack was last seen around 4 p.m. on May 22 in Paterson, where she took a photo with a friend and then said she was going to file paperwork for housing at Eva's Village, her mom Lori Stack said.

Stack last saw her daughter earlier that day on E. 18th Street, where she accompanied her to Walgreens, she said.

A missing person's report was filed at the Rochelle Park Police Department on May 29.

Stack had been living with her grandparents and prior to that at local homeless shelters, most recently in Hackensack.

Lori Stack, who believes her daughter may be in an abandoned Paterson building, fears the worst.

"I hate to think about it," she told Daily Voice. "But I have to face reality."

Anyone with information can call the Rochelle Park Police Department at (201) 843-1515.

