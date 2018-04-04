SEEN HIM? Prospect Park Police Seek Man Missing Since Easter

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jorge Alcalde-Alfaro, a 26 year old male from Prospect Park who has been missing since Easter Sunday.

He was last seen leaving his home headed toward the Paterson area. He is 5”8, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prospect Park Police Department at 973-790-7900

