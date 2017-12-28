Contact Us
Breaking News: Midland Park Restaurateur Charged In Mahwah Eruv Vandalism
The Rundown: Hottest Daily Voice Stories Of August 2017

Click here to support Sinead - http://smarturl.it/oneofmillions One of Millions. From Facebook 4th August 2017 Video Credit: Billion Dollars

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

These are the stories that topped news in August:

SINEAD O'CONNOR

In a heartbreaking video, Irish singer Sinead O'Connor said she's suicidal and living in a Hackensack motel.

O'Connor on Aug. 4 opened up about mental illness, saying she's living in a Travelodge (on Huyler Street in Teterboro) in the "arse end of New Jersey" and that she's fighting to stay alive every day.

She made the video because she wants people to know what it's like, she said in the 12-minute video

JACKPOT

Four co-workers from a Ringwood pet grooming business will split the $1 million prize from a winning lottery ticket.

The Powerball ticket -- bought at Maggie’s, a bar, grill and liquor store on Skyline Drive -- was purchased by Kristle Ellicott of Wayne on Saturday. She’ll split the winnings with Laura Lahm of Oakland, Alice Lynch of Hawthorne and Kimberly Visser, of Greenwood Lake.

