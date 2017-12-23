Contact Us
The Rundown: These Are The Hottest Daily Voice Stories Of April 2017

Daily Voice
Left: Sam Wyatt of Ramsey. Right: Joey (left) and Anthony DeMiglio of Section 201.
MARCH -- Left: Clinton J. Degroat of Ringwood killed his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Sierra, with a shotgun through a glass door. Right: Maywood Firefighter Roy De Young Jr. saved the life of a fellow resident in the Paramus ShopRite.
FEBRUARY -- Left: Paterson patrolman Tim Tabor had his big break on "Cops." Right: Fort Lee thoracic surgeon Robert C. Ashton, Jr.
JANUARY -- Left: South Hackensack's William Regan. Right: Lauren LaPorta of Bergenfield with her trainer at Retro Fitness of Hackensack.
Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

Here are the stories that topped news in April:

GONE TOO SOON:

Samuel "Sam" Berman, 19 of Ramsey, sent out one last tweet before he died:

"There has to be somewhere better than here."

Friends and loved ones are still reeling from shock and grief over the sudden death of a the Ramsey High School graduate, remembered as a fine young man and top athlete.

SECTION 201

A father and son duo opened Section 201 Sports Bar and Grill at the former site of Jersey Boys in New Milford.

The River Road establishment is run by Joey DeMiglio, 24, and his father, Anthony DeMiglio. The elder DeMiglio ran Alfredo's in Fort Lee for 18 years before taking over Sanducci's in River Edge.

Section 201 remains open today.

HONORABLE MENTION:

A total of 53 employees of Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino's office were told that they will be laid off or demoted as of June 12.

The breakout: 31 layoffs and 22 demotions.

The staffers were required to report to the sheriff's office in Hackensack Wednesday afternoon to personally receive their notices.

Providing the 45-day notice required by state law, the sheriff issued notice of the layoffs "for reasons of efficiency and economy."

