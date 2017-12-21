The Rundown: These Are The Hottest Daily Voice Stories Of February 2017

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

Here are the stories that topped new in February:

GWB JUMPER ROBERT C. ASHTON JR.

Two weeks after he was divorced from television medical personality Jennifer Lee Ashton, noted thoracic surgeon Robert C. Ashton, Jr. of Fort Lee jumped to his death from the George Washington Bridge.

In tribute to him, Jennifer Ashton posted a message on social media.

"Our hearts r broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday. As an MD he helped so many and we will remember his warmth generosity and kindness. We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning.

"We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone Pls get help. May Rob Rest In Peace, forever in our hearts."

POLICE OFFICER ON 'COPS'

A Paterson police officer had his big break on Spike TV's "Cops" in February.

Patrolman Timothy Tabor responded to a "shots fired" call and assisted with locating a fleeing suspect on the episode. Tabor, along with the K-9 unit, then searches the brush where the suspect was reportedly last seen.

CLICK HERE FOR THE JANUARY RUNDOWN.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.