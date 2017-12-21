The Rundown: These Are The Hottest Daily Voice Stories Of January 2017

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

Here are the best of January:

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE:

South Hackensack Committee Member William Regan was charged with domestic violence after police said he grabbed his wife and pulled her to the ground, injuring her, according to a court summons obtained by Daily Voice at the end of January.

Three months later, however, the case was dismissed at the request of his wife and victim, Maria Regan.

The initial complaint (out of South Hackensack Municipal Court)accused the 52-year-old police commissioner of "purposely, knowingly, recklessly causing bodily injury to the victim, Maria Regan, his wife, specifically by grabbing her by the arms and pulling her to the ground and [k]nees."

STRENGTH:

Lauren LaPorta of Bergenfield is on her way to walking again, 18 years after shattering the C-5 vertebrae on her spinal cord diving into her backyard pool.

The 29-year-old considers herself a quadriplegic but feels no self-pity.

After starting to exercise again last year with a trainer, LaPorta has been working every week to regain her strength and self-confidence.

She's made strides since her story ran in January.

"I have definitely made progress in the fact that I am strong enough to hit the gym by myself," said LaPorta, a guidance counselor at BHS, who lost nearly 40 pounds.

"I didn’t gain any weight back and I’m glad that working out is something my body craves every week -- or else I feel the affects of not going

"Retro fitness in Hackensack continues to make me feel comfortable rolling in every time I hit the weights."

LaPorta is hoping to shed another 30 to 40 pounds in 2018.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.