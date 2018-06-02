Two Nabbed After Year-Long Middletown Heroin Trafficking Investigation

Two Orange County men are behind bars following a year-long investigation into heroin trafficking in the area, according to the City of Middletown Police.

Middletown police said their Narcotics Unit served two no-knock search warrants at two residences along with help from the state police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

During the search, officers seized 4,131 bags of heroin, with a street value of more than $40,000, and $1,614 in cash. The heroin was stamped "The Punisher," and "Down Low," each of which is well-known in the area, police said.

They also seized a Jaguar X-type sedan and a Dodge Charger, police said in a statement.

Arrested during the searches included Luis Ortiz, 57, of the Town of Wawayanda, aka “Colla.” Police said Ortiz was a "well-known operative in a narcotics distribution ring" in the area for the past year.

An associate of Ortiz, Jose A. Colon, 43, of Middletown, also was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ortiz was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, police said.

Both men are being held at the Orange County Jail, Ortiz on no bail and Colon on $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Officials said in a statement: "It is believed that the arrest of these two individuals and the seizure of their product will significantly impact the distribution of heroin in and around the Middletown community for the foreseeable future."

