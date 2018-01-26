Veterans' Access To Healthcare Expands To New Bridge Medical Center

PARAMUS, N.J. -- The New Bridge Medical Center morning has officially been designated a Veteran's Choice facility by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was joined by Senator Cory Booker, Congressman Bill Pascrell, Congressman Josh Gottheimer, New Bridge CEO Deborah Visconi, Associate Director of VA New Jersey Health Care System John Griffith, members of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, and Bergen County veterans at the medical center Monday morning.

As a result of the agreement, veterans will be able to receive procedures and treatment at New Bridge Medical Center that would otherwise require travel to the VA’s East Orange campus.

“This is an exciting day in what has been an exciting journey for us,” Jim Tedesco said.

“When I ran for County Executive, I made it clear that one of my top priorities was to use the County’s resources to improve the quality of life of our veterans.

"Through our new partnership, 35,000 veterans and their families can now get treatment closer to home, helping us reach more veterans and support the VA’s mission. It is truly a win-win for all.”

Booker said it's the nation's duty to provide veterans with the care and support they've earned when they return home.

“Today marks an important step towards honoring this commitment by expanding access to quality health care for Bergen County veterans and active duty military," he said.

"I was proud to work with County Executive Jim Tedesco, VA officials, and so many others to help provide the brave servicemen and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms the care they deserve.”

New Bridge Medical Center CEO Deborah Visconi said the collaboration will promote creating innovative ideas and solutions to " enhance the Veterans health care experience in their community.

"We stand ready, willing and able to serve those who have served us.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.