VIDEO: Driver Dumps Pit Bull Before Attack On Carlstadt Street

A pit bull seen on video being dumped on a Carlstadt street attacked a dog being walked by his owner moments later, witnesses said.

Home surveillance video ( see above ) shows the driver of a dark sedan dumping the pit bull and then taking off this past Monday.

A neighbor who found the abandoned dog was waiting for police at 8th and Broad streets when the pit bull spotted the other dog and bolted across the street after him, local mom Andrea Petto Recanati wrote in a Facebook post .

"My neighbor's dog needed antibiotics, pain meds, and stitches for puncture wounds," Recanati said. "But he's going to be okay. And thank God my neighbors are okay."

Authorities retrieved the dog. Now they're trying to find the driver.

"I feel terrible that my neighbors went through this," Recanati said. I also feel sorry for this dog who will probably end up euthanized because of a stupid human."

Anyone who has information that could help find the vehicle or driver is asked to call Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300.

